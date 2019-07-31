Cardi B’s Indianapolis Concert Postponed After ‘Unverified Threat to the Artist’

The Indianapolis Star reports that Cardi B‘s show in Indianapolis was cancelled right before it was set to go down at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It was postponed due to a “security threat.”

Concertgoers were informed that the show was not going ahead as planned at around 6:30 p.m., just thirty minutes before it was scheduled to start. Shortly after, it was announced that the show will now go down on September 11, . Those who won’t be able to attend will be issued a refund.

Cardi took to Twitter to inform fans about the situation and to apologise.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” Cardi wrote. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

