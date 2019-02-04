Cardi B’s history teacher Joan Hill had some words for folks who have been trolling the rapper since she spoke up amid the treacherous government shutdown that cost America billions of dollars.

Recall that the rapper had taken to her Instagram to call out President Trump for ordering unpaid government staff back to work. Her video triggered heated reactions on social media, with many people telling her to stay away from politics.

And it is for this reason that her former A.P. U.S. History teacher taken to Facebook to tell the critics to “STFU and sit down.”

Hill is a history teacher at Cardi B’s alma mater, the Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts in the Bronx.

See her message below:

Cardi’s former history teacher dragging the girls on Facebook. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vYDtNYp7Xm — . (@BardiUpdatess) February 2, 2019