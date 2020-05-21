Stunting on Them, Cardi B’s Daughter is the Cutest Cowgirl

Kulture Kiari might just have her famous mum, Cardi B beat in the fashion department.

The adorable tot is all shades of cute in a new photo shared by her rapper mum.

Dressed to the nines in a white shirt, denim pants and jacket, a pink fur coat, pink hat and cowboy boots to match, Kulture who landed her first magazine cover at just 1-year-old is stunting on all of us.

Cardi B captioned the photo;

“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle”.

Cardi B welcomed her daughter with husband, Offset in July 2018 and she’s growing up to be quite the fashionista.