Cardi B Wants to Know When the Coronavirus Threat Will End

Cardi B is tired of all this social distancing business.

The rapper hosted an Instagram Live session, where she started to wonder how long the widespread social distancing/self-imposed quarantine is going to last. She even asked the Pentagon to release classified information.

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let a bitch know,” Cardi said. “I need to know. I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m losing my fucking mind. I want to get dressed up. I want to put a fucking lace front on, I want to put on my fucking expensive outfits, and I want to go out. And I can’t!”

Watch her hilarious video below: