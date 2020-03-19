Cardi B Wants to Know When the Coronavirus Threat Will End

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Cardi B Wants to Know When the Coronavirus Threat Will End

Cardi B is tired of all this social distancing business.

The rapper hosted an Instagram Live session, where she started to wonder how long the widespread social distancing/self-imposed quarantine is going to last. She even asked the Pentagon to release classified information.

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let a bitch know,” Cardi said. “I need to know. I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m losing my fucking mind. I want to get dressed up. I want to put a fucking lace front on, I want to put on my fucking expensive outfits, and I want to go out. And I can’t!”

Watch her hilarious video below:

Related Posts

Nigerian Evangelist Says Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Dresses Seductively

March 19, 2020
Katy Perry

Katy Perry Wins Reversal in $2.8 Million Copyright Case Against Christian Rapper

March 19, 2020

Drake Self-Quarantines After His Buddy Kevin Durant Tested Positive for Coronavirus

March 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *