Cardi B Wants to Be a Politician: ‘I Really Love Government’

Cardi B really wants to be a politician, and she has taken to her Twitter to talk about what it will take to get involved with the United States government.

“I think I want to be a politician,” Cardi announced on Twitter. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [our] Government.”

She continued: “Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

In another message, she promised to explain her stance further in a future live video. “I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day,” she wrote.

These come weeks after she criticised President Trump’s order to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. In a Jan. 3 tweet, she said that “s— ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date.”

