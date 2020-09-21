Cardi B Unveils Instagram Account for Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, Kulture

Kulture Kiari is now a superstar like her mama, Cardi B.

Cardi announced recently that she has launched an Instagram account for the 2-year-old, which comes complete with Kulture’s latest photos.

The toddler is seen rocking her mini Louis Vuitton monogram backpack. “Follow @Kulturekiari new IG,” she wrote. “Soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up.”

As at press time, Kulture has garnered over 643,000 followers.

She’s only following two people, her parents, Offset and Cardi, who is managing her account.

Check out her cute post below:

