Cardi B Unveils Instagram Account for Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, Kulture

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Cardi B Unveils Instagram Account for Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, Kulture

Kulture Kiari is now a superstar like her mama, Cardi B.

Cardi announced recently that she has launched an Instagram account for the 2-year-old, which comes complete with Kulture’s latest photos.

The toddler is seen rocking her mini Louis Vuitton monogram backpack. “Follow @Kulturekiari new IG,” she wrote. “Soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up.”

As at press time, Kulture has garnered over 643,000 followers.

She’s only following two people, her parents, Offset and Cardi, who is managing her account.

Check out her cute post below:

,

Related Posts

Uti Nwachukwu Shows Support for Ozo Following His Eviction from BBN

September 21, 2020

Gabrielle Union Launching a Rap Career All Thanks to ‘Insecure”

September 21, 2020

Lady Gaga on Mental Health Struggles: ‘I Didn’t Really Understand Why I Should Live’

September 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply