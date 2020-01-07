Cardi B Tells Nigerians to Help Her Choose a Name– Chioma B or Cadijat

Cardi B is still in love with Nigeria.

The American rapper took to her Twitter yesterday to ask her Nigerian fans the possible Nigerian stage name she should adopt. “Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat,” she tweeted.

And this comes days after she announced her plans to, possibly, apply for Nigerian citizenship, following her successful and exciting outing in Lagos in December.

See her tweet below:

Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

So, Chioma B or Cadijat?