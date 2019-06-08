Cardi B Tells Critics Who Say She Doesn’t Write Her Own Music: ‘I Do Write a Lot Of My Shit’

This week, Cardi B made the list of Billboard‘s top Hot 100 songwriters of 2018 list and many people had a lot to say about that.

One Twitter user questioned if the rapper deserved the honour, claiming that she doesn’t write her own music, especially since she had a ton of writers credited on her Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album. And many other people had variations of the same criticism directed at the Bronx rapper and Billboard.

Which is why Cardi fired back in her usual fashion.

“Because I do write a lot of my shit that’s the thing. Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape. Ya just flip shit and ya want to believe the fuck shit so bad but EAT IT UP BITCH!” she tweeted.

