Cardi B Supports Strippers in Lagos and Fans are Glad

Cardi B is enjoying her time in Lagos.

The American rapper, who is currently visiting Nigeria for a concert, took to her Instagram Story yesterday to share videos of her experience in a Lagos strip club. And from the clips, she is seen supporting strippers, having the best time, and even now calls herself Chioma B.

See the clips below & what folks think:

Cardi B twerking on some chick #CardiB pic.twitter.com/mjkxO27BiO — Liverpool FC (@therealdangote) December 7, 2019

Cardi B causing traffic in the streets of Lagos

She has been finally taken to the hood#CardiBinLagos #CardiB pic.twitter.com/s9FGH5rP8U — Liverpool FC (@therealdangote) December 7, 2019