Cardi B Supports Strippers in Lagos and Fans are Glad

Cardi B is enjoying her time in Lagos.
The American rapper, who is currently visiting Nigeria for a concert, took to her Instagram Story yesterday to share videos of her experience in a Lagos strip club. And from the clips, she is seen supporting strippers, having the best time, and even now calls herself Chioma B.
See the clips below & what folks think:
Cardi is in mf Nigeria… safe to say, she’s having fun! #CardiB #LivespotXFestival #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/aEI382442X
— Chinedu Odum (@joeodumm) December 7, 2019
Cardi B twerking on some chick #CardiB pic.twitter.com/mjkxO27BiO
— Liverpool FC (@therealdangote) December 7, 2019
They do anything for clout #CardiB pic.twitter.com/bbPH3pSYSf
— Liverpool FC (@therealdangote) December 7, 2019
Cardi B causing traffic in the streets of Lagos
She has been finally taken to the hood#CardiBinLagos #CardiB pic.twitter.com/s9FGH5rP8U
— Liverpool FC (@therealdangote) December 7, 2019