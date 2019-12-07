Cardi B Supports Strippers in Lagos and Fans are Glad

Celebrity

Cardi B is enjoying her time in Lagos.

The American rapper, who is currently visiting Nigeria for a concert, took to her Instagram Story yesterday to share videos of her experience in a Lagos strip club. And from the clips, she is seen supporting strippers, having the best time, and even now calls herself Chioma B.

See the clips below & what folks think:

