Cardi B Strips Naked for Much-Anticipated Single, “Press”

Cardi B has finally dropped her much-anticipated new single, Press.

This turns out to be her first solo single since she shared “Money” back in October 2018.

The rapper has been pretty busy since she released her debut LP Invasion of Privacy last year. In addition to “Money” Cardi jumped on tracks by DJ Khaled (”Wish Wish”), City Girls (“Twerk”), Bruno Mars (“Please Me”), and the remix of Blueface’s “Thotiana.”

Also, the rapper is set to crossover into the movie world with her first motion picture role in the forthcoming film Hustlers, which will also star Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles.

Liste to Press below: