Cardi B Stars In Pepsi Super Bowl Commercial: Watch the Teaser

Cardi B is set to make her debut appearance in Pepsi Super Bowl commercial, alongside the likes of Lil Jon and Steve Carell.

The soda company shared a teaser for the commercial, in which the rapper smiles widely in a diner booth as she taps her diamond encrusted nails onto her equally blinged out Pepsi can. The teaser ends with Cardi’s signature expression, “Okurrrrrr.”

The Super Bowl LIII airs Feb. 3, as the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. And fans can’t wait!

Watch the teaser below:

