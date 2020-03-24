Cardi B Speaks Against Xenophobic Attacks Against Asians in the US

Cardi B once again has spoken truth to the current happenings in the United States, where the coronavirus disease is rapidly spreading.

In her recent IG Live, the I Like it Like That rapper spoke on the topic of racist and xenophobic attacks against the Chinese Far East Asians who rose, thanks to President Trump who insistently describes the pandemic as the “Chinese Virus.”

“Let’s stop being xenophobic. Let’s stop saying f—ed up jokes. Let’s stop having crazy anger because I’ve been seeing a lot of Asians get beat up and all that s—,” Cardi said during her live stream.

“Let’s all be one race,” she continued. “Because at the end of the day—in the eyes of God—we’re all one. People make certain white jokes that be xenophobic, but it be so harmless. When people represent a country, I feel like that’s not right to do. Because let’s ask ourselves this, do we really want beef? Do we really want smoke with China?”

Watch the whole clip below.