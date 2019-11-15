Cardi B Speaks About Her much-Anticipated Second Album

Cardi B says she won’t be pressured into making a second album she doesn’t like.

The rapper said this in a latest interview with Billboard in which she said she’s making the album she wants to, because she wants to.

“There’s certain music that I want to do, but I feel like, ‘Is people interested in that?’” she said. “I feel like it’s more like a twerk sound going on right now. It’s just like, ‘Should I just do my music around that?’ But I cannot just go with what’s hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do.”

And she also spoke about her first album Invasion of Privacy. “I wasn’t going with what’s hot [on ‘Privacy’]. I was going with what I want people to hear, and what I like,” she said. “So that’s what I’m doing now. I’m just having fun in the studio ‘cause if you think about ‘Oh my gosh, my first album was like this. I got to have the same recipe,’ it’s just not going to work.”

Take a look at the whole interview over at Billboard.