Cardi B Slams Illuminati Rumours on Social Media

Cardi B has slammed reports associating her with the Illuminati after she dropped a picture for a Tik Tok video.

The rapper and mother of one was called out by a number of fans who alluded that she has joined the elite ‘cult’ group for sporting an all red leather ensemble with horns. She had tagged the picture of herself in the sexy number;

“Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling”.

However, Cardi B did not find the rumours funny and took to her Instagram page to shut it down, urging folks to stop with the report  as the red ensemble was only a costume for a TikTok video.

 

