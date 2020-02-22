Cardi B Slams Former Security Guard Who Filed Lawsuit Against Her

Cardi B has responded to a lawsuit by a woman who claimed the rapper assaulted her.

According to TMZ, the woman named Emani Ellis filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Cardi B on Friday, claiming that Cardi assaulted, struck, and spit on her.

This alleged encounter occurred on Feb. 24, 2018 while Ellis was working as a security guard. Witnesses say Cardi had just left an appointment when Ellis approached her trying to either record or take a picture of her with a phone. Cardi allegedly asked Ellis to stop because she didn’t want images of her at the doctor’s office. TMZ notes that she had yet to publicly reveal her pregnancy, and at the time was four months pregnant with her daughter Kulture.

Now, “Ellis alleges Cardi maliciously struck her in the head, face and body. Ellis, who is African-American, also claims Cardi spit on her and used profanities and racial slurs.”

Witnesses said Ellis got upset after Cardi refused her request, adding that two did get into an argument, and that Cardi didn’t have her own security with her at the time. Witnesses say a staff member got between the two, things were never physical, and no racial slurs were uttered.

However, Ellis also contends that, afterward, she was fired and that Cardi “used her celebrity status” to make it happen.

In response to the lawsuit, Cardi B posted this tweet denying the accusations:

