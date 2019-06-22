Cardi B Slammed With New Felony Charges in Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B continues to find herself in murky legal matters.

THR is reporting that the rapper has been slammed with new felony charges from a fight last year at a New York City strip club. She was charged with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges, including harassment and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said she’s to appear Tuesday at an arraignment in Queens.

Recall that her troubles began after she and her entourage reportedly argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club, degenerating into a fight during which chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to a woman and another employee.

Cardi B had originally only been charged with misdemeanors. Prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after she rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.