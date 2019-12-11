Cardi B Shows Up in Court in a Coat of Feathers

It’s all about the lewks for Cardi B, and nothing else.
The award winning rapper showed up at a Queens court on Tuesday for her hearing, dressed in a breathtaking feather coat and hat. And this is despite the fact that she is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking two women at a strip club in 2018.
Check her out below:
