Cardi B set to hit Lagos, Accra

Award-winning American rapper, Cardi B, is set to join the list of renowned Grammy award winners who have held live performances on Nigerian stage.

The New York-born emcee, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is joining the likes of Jay Z, Lauryn Hill and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges who had won Grammys for best rap album and had performed on stage in Nigeria.

Cardi B would storm Nigeria at the Livespot X Festival billed for December 7 in Lagos and December 8 in Accra, Ghana.

She made history at the 2019 Grammy Awards by becoming the first solo female artist to win the coveted best rap album.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer, who was nominated for five 2019 awards, won her first Grammy for “Invasion of Privacy”, beating out fellow nominees: Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, and Travis Scott.

Last week she released an official video confirming her trip to West Africa for the maiden edition of the Livespot X Festival.

The much-anticipated show promises to be the biggest festival ever as Livespot X, the entertainment subsidiary of Livespot 360, ushers Nigerians into the New Year with nerve-bursting music, live performances, and all-round entertainment.

According to organisers of the event, participants can get their tickets online on LivespotNation website.