Cardi B Set to headline First Las Vegas Residency This April

Cardi B keeps making money moves!

According to Billboard, the rapper will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Her appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.

Other stars who will have exclusive residencies at the complex include G-EAZY, Kaskade, and Skrille.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth. And at the moment, tickets for select dates are available.

Congratulations to Cardi!