Cardi B Seeks an Additional $15 Million From Ex-Manager

Cardi B reportedly has amended her ongoing lawsuit against her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, whom she has accused of mismanagement.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper had initially countersued the defendant for $15 million in damages, but is reportedly now seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages—doubling her initial compensation demands.

The outlet added that Cardi outlined the ways in which Shaft allegedly breached his contract by failing to fulfill his “fiduciary duties.” She also accuses her ex-manager of taking advantage of her “trust and naiveté and persuaded her to sign contracts and to enter into deals in which Mr. Raphael attempted to take an unreasonable and unconscionable portion of [her] earnings in the entertainment industry for himself.”

Cardi had fired Shaft over a year ago and signed with Quality Control’s management division, Solid Foundation. Shaft then sued Cardi for $10 million, accusing the rapper of breach of contract as well as defamation.

“Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image,” Shaft’s representatives wrote in a statement to Complex last year. “While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.