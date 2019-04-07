Cardi B Says She Can’t Be A Role Model Because Y’all Keep Bringing Up Her Past

Cardi B is done twisting herself to please people on the internet.

The rapper clapped back at a fan who chided her for not behaving like a ‘role model.’ It all started after Cardi tweeted, in her usual fashion, about being ‘nasty’ and this fan hopped on the post to tell the rapper how to lead her life.

“I love you ALOT but I don’t agree with the messages you’ve been sending us young girls. So many of us look at you as a role model and that should send a very loud message,” said the fan.

To which Cardi replied by reminding everyone how they continue to put her down and smear her image by bringing up her past.

“For these past two years I been watching what I say and I haven’t been myself.I been feeling trap and sad cause it’s not ME but everybody tell me to be it for me to be this “rolemodel”and guess what ? People still spit my past right in my face so for now imma be my old self again,” she said.

And all of this comes mere days after folks unearthed her old video in which she admitted to drugging and robbing men, a lifestyle she led during her stripper days.

See her tweet below:

