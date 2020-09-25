Cardi B Says Men Have Been Flooding Her DM Since Her Split from Offset

Cardi B says men are flooding her DM with messages of love interest in her.

The rapper revealed this during a live session on her OnlyFans account, where she further addressed her split from Offset. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she told her subscribers, according to Us Weekly.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” she continued. “I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

She further said that she doesn’t plan on dating anytime soon, saying that she could “rebirth” herself if she wants to and “could date any man I want.” She added, “My DMs are flooded,” and that she doesn’t want to date because she’s “so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

Recall that Cardi and Offset separated this month after the pair had been married for three years. Cardi filed for divorce in Atlanta, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” She’s also seeking joint custody of her and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture after initially filing for primary custody. Cardi and Offset are due in court on Nov. 4.

