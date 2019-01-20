Cardi B Says Her Baby Daughter Kulture Loves “Ric Flair Drip” and “I Like It”

ukamaka

Cardi D’s daughter Kulture Kiari has taste.

The rapper took to her Twitter yesterday to reveal that her daughter, who is not even a year old, already enjoys music, some of which includes “Mi Gente” by J Balvin, DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip,” and Cardi’s “I Love It.”

She further added that Kulture is a fan of the “whole ‘Baby Shark’ mixtape.

And this comes barely a day after she joked about how angry she would be if Kulture said “dada” before “mama.”

See the hilarious tweets below:

