Cardi B Says Her Baby Daughter Kulture Loves “Ric Flair Drip” and “I Like It”

Cardi D’s daughter Kulture Kiari has taste.

The rapper took to her Twitter yesterday to reveal that her daughter, who is not even a year old, already enjoys music, some of which includes “Mi Gente” by J Balvin, DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip,” and Cardi’s “I Love It.”

She further added that Kulture is a fan of the “whole ‘Baby Shark’ mixtape.

And this comes barely a day after she joked about how angry she would be if Kulture said “dada” before “mama.”

See the hilarious tweets below:

SONGS KULTURE LIKES ,TAKI TAKI,I LIKE IT,RIC FLAIR DRIP ,MI GENTE by J Balvin and the whole baby shark mixtape. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019

KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said “Da” …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019