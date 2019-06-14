Cardi B Reveals She Will No Longer Undergo Plastic Surgery

Cardi B will never again go under the knife.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper made this known on her Twitter yesterday, in a post in which she revealed she has been working out since her last complication and feels so much better.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again, but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” Cardi wrote.

Only in May, the rapper hosted an Instagram Live session and explained to her fans that she was canceling several upcoming shows. “I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do,” she said.

She went on to explain that after giving birth to her daughter Kulture, she had a breast augmentation and liposuction procedures. However, in the aftermath of the surgeries, she decided to continue with her jam-packed tour schedule rather than rest up. But then, she suffered severe swelling for ignoring the advice of healthcare professionals.

“I do whatever the fuck I want to do with my body,” Cardi said when explaining why she opted for the surgeries. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

“So you know, you still got stitches in the inside—in my breast—so they slowly got to heal,” she continued, before noting that doctors have ordered her to rest up to avoid similar complications.

Well, she is done now. See her tweet below:

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019