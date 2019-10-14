Cardi B reps God: ‘I wanna give him a hug’

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her stage name, Cardi B, certainly never gets tired of ‘reppin’ God.

In a sharp contrast to her badass, no-scruples posture, the stripper-turned-rapper is constantly making reference to God. And for naysayers, who feel she brings up God to justify what she says and does, Cardi B has a word or two.

“I will never think I’m too big for God. God knows my feelings, God knows my sensitivity, God knows my emotions, God knows my intentions. If I’m ever wrong I ask God forgiveness because what I might thing is right is wrong but I as forgiveness to the LORD Not to YOU!,” Cardi writes on her Twitter handle, @iamcardib.

“I hate when people say I bring up God to justify what I do 😒No. I bring up God because he the one that knows how I really feel. He the one that hears my prayers the one who knows what makes me happy , mad , hurt ,sad. He know My intentions and I don’t take his name for vain.

“People out here talking bout other people karma and how they heart works while constantly pushing hatred propaganda, how that works, mhhhmm how your heart work ?but the more people trey to destroy me the MORE I RISE! Facts!”

She adds

When I was 15 I had maaaa piercings and I always used to show my stomach on the http://low.My dad had a bitch that found my FB told my dad I ain’t going to be shit,I was gonna end up pregnant,I need to be send to military school & look now 🤪Keep judging them books 📚

It will be recalled that Cardi B after her chart-topping songs “I Like It”, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and her feature in Maroon 5 ‘s “Girls Like You” , took to Twitter with gratitude to her fans and to God.

She wrote:

“If I was to see God, if I was to see Jesus Christ in my dreams today, I would kiss his feet. Like I really want to give, I wish I could give God a hug, bro.”

I will never think I’m to big for God .God knows my feelings,God knows my sensitivity,God knows my emotions,God knows my intentions .If I’m ever wrong I ask God forgiveness because what I might thing is right is wrong but I as forgiveness to the LORD Not to YOU! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 14, 2019