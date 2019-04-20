Cardi B Reportedly Rejects Plea Deal in Strip Club Fight Case

Complex is reporting that Cardi B has rejected a plea deal in connection with a 2018 fight at a New York City strip club.

Recall that Cardi was accused of orchestrating the attacks on two sisters Jade and Baddie Gi who allegedly had an affair with her husband Offset. After her arrest, a judge told her have no contact with the sister.

Now, sources close to Cardi was offered a plea deal which is alleged to have included the stipulation that she plead guilty to a misdemeanor to receive a conditional discharge. These conditions would have meant no jail time, though a requirement of staying out of additional trouble would have been put in place.

But Cardi reportedly has refused the deal. And now fans can’t wait to see how this case turns out.