Cardi B Replies Trolls Who are Trying to Cancel Her: ‘Don’t Make Lies About Me’

Cardi B has confronted the folks who hopped on the bird app to diminish her legacy.

It all started after some group of persons began sharing screenshots allegedly showed her making offensive contents and dissing other rappers. The hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty soon began to trend, and the rapper had to respond to the allegations leveled against her, saying that the screenshots have been doctored or edited in an effort to “cancel” her.

“I’m like, ‘What the fuck…I didn’t even do anything, what I did?'” she said on her social media. “I guess they’re editing…or they’re claiming I have a fake Instagram, like I don’t know, these people must think I’m a 15-year-old girl.” She added that people have claimed Lil Kim, her hairstylist, and her sister were among those to follow the alleged Instagram page.

Among the other allegations were that Cardi had issues with Ariana Grande, which she said is unfounded because she’s a fan of her music. People also allegedly photoshopped screenshots of Cardi taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat among others.

“I don’t have issues with none of these girls,” Cardi continued. “I don’t even talk to people like that. … Stop trying to make these fake shits up, I don’t care if y’all trying to cancel me for something else but don’t make lies about me. It’s tiring, it’s annoying.”

She also shared a video addressing the messy drama. “All I been doing is eating food & people have to make fake edits to cancel me it makes me feel like IM THAT BITCH,” she said in a response to one fan. And when another Twitter user suggested she downplayed how well she knows Lil Kim, Cardi replied, “I’m not trying to downplay her at all that’s why I say I respect her but I don’t know her personally and she will say the same about me.”

And on and one she went.

See her tweets below:

I do feel really powerful.The fact that I haven’t dropped music in 8 months .I haven’t announced none of the projects I been workin on .All I been doing is eating food & people have to make fake edits to cancel me it makes me feel like IM THAT BITCH ! https://t.co/UTPoqdumbI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

I’m not trying to downplay her at all that’s why I say I respect her but I don’t know her personally and she will say the same about me .Last time I spoke to her I told her I like her song GO OFF.People out here trying to make it seem like we be Discussing other people when … https://t.co/yfYifCLws8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

We never ever been on that type of time .I don’t even feel conftarble talking to another artist about another artist cause that’s just weird https://t.co/yfYifCLws8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

As I should the FUCK .Imagine you wakin up from a nap and seeing your name everywhere over a lie and you debunked the lie and everyone is showing you love and support instead ?I should feel real happy cause the devil couldn’t win ! https://t.co/sDetUpry8I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

I been seeing so much love and support .Thank you everybody.Shit means a lot .They we’re trying to skin a bitch . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

