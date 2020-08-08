Cardi B ‘Praises’ Nicki Minaj in Apple Music Interview: “She Still Dominating”

Cardi B had kinds things to say about Nicki Minaj, although she didn’t name the rapper in this new Apple Music interview.

Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their hot new video, WAP, which has been dominating the charts since it dropped one day ago. And speaking about the song, the rapper also gave props to the women in rap who changed her life.

“When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers,” she said. “And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper. And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I’m saying? And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating.”

Yes, she didn’t mention Nicki but fans understand why; the duo have been locked in a bitter feud for over two years. And speaking about their beef, Cardi said, “I don’t know what happened in that, in a time period. But there was none at all for a hot minute. So you just never know the prediction. Maybe there will be a lot. Maybe there’s going to be a time that people just get tired of it. And then there might be another rapper that just come and just take it over. You just never know, you know what I’m saying? We never know.”

She also addressed the false narrative that women in music aren’t allowed to support each other, saying, “I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other.

She continued, “Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up, coming up, coming up and it’s getting they mainstream moment, I always see like little slick comments like, ‘Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that.’ And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that?”

