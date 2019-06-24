Cardi B Performs of ‘Press’ & ‘Clout’ at 2019 BET Awards: Watch

Cardi B and her husband opened up the 2019 BET Awards with an astounding performance of “Clout” and “Press.”

The show was dance-heavy as the rappers came backed up with an army of dancers donning du-rags, and Offset also showcased his footwork and rhyming abilities simultaneously. His perfect rendition helped Cardi build momentum for her fun-filled verse.

She climbed on top of her husband and gave him a seductive lap dance, and the crowd cheered.

Watch Cardi’s performance below.

