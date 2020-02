Last night, Cardi B put on her own halftime show in a private suite at Super Bowl 2020.

From the clip shared on social media, the rapper did her own routine during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance; she was in the luxe suite of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin with her husband Offset and friends. Some fans in the stands in front of the suite also got to see some of the show.

Watch her below: