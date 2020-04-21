Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Relief

Cardi B continues to give back to her community during these difficult times.
Recently, the rapper announced her partnership with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 hourly to families who desperately are in need of help during the pandemic.
The rapper has been speaking up since the virus swept through the world. She has called out Donald Trump on his poor handling of the pandemic, and had also hosted an audience of 100,000+ on Instagram Live while discussing the wealth disparity in access to coronavirus tests.
Now, she is contributing her money to the cause.
Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages. Starting NOW!