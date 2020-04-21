Cardi B Partners With Fashion Nova to Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Relief

ukamaka

Cardi B continues to give back to her community during these difficult times.

Recently, the rapper announced her partnership with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 hourly to families who desperately are in need of help during the pandemic.

The rapper has been speaking up since the virus swept through the world. She has called out Donald Trump on his poor handling of the pandemic, and had also hosted an audience of 100,000+ on Instagram Live while discussing the wealth disparity in access to coronavirus tests.

Now, she is contributing her money to the cause.

