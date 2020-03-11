Cardi B, Offset dance to Wurld n Sarz’s ‘Mad’ [Watch]

emmanuel

Rap couple Cardi B and Offset have been serving up couple goals since reuniting after the cheating scandal that almost ended their marriage.

And in their latest PDA, the couple turned to Cardi B’s love for Nigeria by vibing to one of the top songs out of the country – ‘MAD’ by Wuld and Sarz.

Wurld took to social media to share a video of Cardi B and Offset dancing to “Mad,” a song off his Sarz collaborated EP, I Like Girls With Trobul.

In the shared clip, Cardi B and Offset vibe to the song as she also tries to sing along to the lyrics of the song.

Watch the video below:

