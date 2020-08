Congratulations to Cardi B!

The rapper’s hot new single, “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, has just debuted no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making it Cardi B’s fourth number record and Megan Thee Stallion’s second.

Billboard says that the song drew 93 million U.S. streams in the week ending Aug. 13, the most for any track ever in its first week of release.

You can read more about all the charts it broke here.

See the song again, in case you missed it:

