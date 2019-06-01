Cardi B May Face Serious Charges in Strip Club Assault Case

Cardi B may find herself in serious legal troubles, worse than her fans expected.

Yesterday, the rapper appeared in Queens Supreme Court for the first day of her misdemeanor assault trial. Recall that she is accused of ordering an attack on two bartenders at a Queens strip club back in August 2018.

The alleged victims are Baddie Gi and 6ix9ine’s current girlfriend Jade.

The women claim they received threats from Cardi after she accused Jade of sleeping with her husband, Offset. Jade said she repeatedly denied the affair.

Police further added that Cardi and her crew got into a physical altercation with the sisters while they were working at the Flushing strip club. Chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were thrown at the complainants, resulting in injuries. Cardi was later arrested on misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges.

In April, she rejected a plea deal, after her attorneys insisted she did not harm anyone during the incident.

Now, prosecutors have announced that the case would be presented to a grand jury, which means Cardi’s charges could potentially be upgraded. And speaking with TMZ, state attorneys said they made the decision “after further investigation,” but did not reveal details of their findings.

Plus, Associated Press added that the district attorney’s office had originally asked Cardi to return to court on Monday, but they pushed back the date to Aug. 9 after the rapper’s legal team cited scheduling conflicts.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.