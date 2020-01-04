Cardi B Jokes About Applying for Nigerian Citizenship and Folks are Already Excited

So Chioma B–sorry! we mean, Cardi B–has taken to her Twitter to announce her plans to, possibly, apply for Nigerian citizenship, and Nigerians are already trolling Ghanaians because of this.

It all started after the Trump-led administration’s recent actions in Iran, which many Americans believe could lead to a third world war. And reacting to the news, Cardi, who recently visited Lagos and Ghana, slammed the Trump administration and also wondered if it wouldn’t be wise to move to Nigeria, especially since she enjoyed her last visit.

It is worthy to note that her Ghana visit failed, woefully.

Now, Nigerians, who have been locked in a perpetual jollof war with Ghana, has taken this as another victory over their neighbours, and can’t stop trolling them over it.

See the tweets that started the new beef:

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Picking my tribe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

And here’s what folks are saying:

Cardi B came to Nigeria, ate our food, gave to charity, partied the Nigerian way & enjoyed herself to the max. She put Naija out there in a positive light She even kept listening to our music after she left. Now she wants Nigerian citizenship We stan our First Lady, Chioma B 👑 — King Iseunife 👑 (@TheShawnife) January 3, 2020

Ghanians 🇬🇭🇬🇭

You’re saying Nigeria have no electricity while This was when she was performing live in your country and the power went off. What would you say about that? Are you asking her to come and buy your country or what? Ghana has disgraced the whole Africa.😎@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/zxye7jcV30 — HUSTLER ☠️ (@____rasheedi) January 4, 2020

Since Cardi B has decided to file her Nigerian citizenship and she has taken the name Chioma B. Let’s give Kulture and Offset a Nigerian name. Suggestions? — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) January 3, 2020