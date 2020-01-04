Cardi B Jokes About Applying for Nigerian Citizenship and Folks are Already Excited

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Cardi B Jokes About Applying for Nigerian Citizenship and Folks are Already Excited

So Chioma B–sorry! we mean, Cardi B–has taken to her Twitter to announce her plans to, possibly, apply for Nigerian citizenship, and Nigerians are already trolling Ghanaians because of this.

It all started after the Trump-led administration’s recent actions in Iran, which many Americans believe could lead to a third world war.  And reacting to the news, Cardi, who recently visited Lagos and Ghana, slammed the Trump administration and also wondered if it wouldn’t be wise to move to Nigeria, especially since she enjoyed her last visit.

It is worthy to note that her Ghana visit failed, woefully.

Now, Nigerians, who have been locked in a perpetual jollof war with Ghana, has taken this as another victory over their neighbours, and can’t stop trolling them over it.

See the tweets that started the new beef:

And here’s what folks are saying:

Related Posts

trey songz

Trey Songz Faces $10 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Assault

January 4, 2020

Michael Jackson’s Accusers Can Now Sue for Sexual Abuse

January 4, 2020

Video: Burna Boy Fan Alleges She Got Injured During a Scuffle Involving the Singer’s Team

January 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *