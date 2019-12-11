Cardi B is a Now a Proper Nigerian. Here’s Why

Cardi B misses Nigeria so much.

The American rapper recently visited Lagos, where she headlined a concert and also gave back to the needy. After she returned to the United States, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to announce that she misses Nigeria.

And last night, she returned to her Instagram Story, again, to chat with fans and also sing along to Timaya’s hit single, I Can’t Kill Myself.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Yooo Cardi B is proper Nigerian now 😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WSdkqECWZE — Kolamide Dwayne (@Kolamide) December 11, 2019