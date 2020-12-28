Cardi B Has Reached a Settlement in Lawsuit With Ex-Manager: ‘Feels Good to Be Free’

Congratulations to Cardi B!

The rapper’s long legal battle with her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, has come to an end two years after she accused of boxing him out of her career.

Shaft, who is a credited co-writer on Cardi’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” claimed he made her famous only to be removed from the team when Cardi B moved to Quality Control.

“Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image,” Shaft’s representatives told Complex at the time. “While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint.”

While Cardi said in her countersuit that Shaft extorted her, taking 50% of her Sony publishing deal on top of other fees, and attempted to control aspects of her personal life.

Now, Complex says that both Shaft’s lawsuit and Cardi’s countersuit have been dismissed with prejudice. And in the documents obtained by AllHipHop, both parties agreed to pay their own legal fees for the two respective lawsuits. The distinction of dismissal with prejudice means that neither party can bring another lawsuit on this issue.

Cardi celebrated the news on social media.

Feels good to be free https://t.co/Cey0NdgI6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 27, 2020

