Cardi B Has Filed for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B and Offset are over.

Hollywood Unlocked has just obtained a document which confirmed that the Bronx rapper filed for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. The divorce cites irreconcilable differences and is reportedly contested.

Also, journalist Adrienne Lawrence shared a screenshot of the case information, with a hearing set for early November.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020. Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

It is unclear why Cardi wants out of the marriage, but TMZ reports that famous rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Almánzar, is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, as well as an unspecified amount in child support. It’s unclear if Cardi will request spousal support.

The news comes about three years after Cardi and Offset—real name Kiari Cepheus—secretly tied the knot in 2017.

