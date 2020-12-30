Cardi B Has a Message for Trolls Who Won’t Let Her Be

Cardi B has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and she had an important message for trolls who have a penchant for tweeting unkind things at her.

The rapper took a brief break on Twitter, and when she returned yesterday to ask fans what she missed, trolls hopped in to dismiss her career, and she read them for filth.

“Trying to hurt other people on these apps won’t help that pain and hatred you have towards yourself,” she said, adding, “Helping yourself it’s NOT bringing others down.”

And we agree with her.

See her tweets:

Wait ,what? Did I miss something? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 30, 2020

I been posting positive shit all week .I don’t know what ya got going on…don’t put me in ya shit. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 30, 2020

Trying to hurt other people on these apps won’t help that pain and hatred you have towards yourself. Helping yourself it’s NOT bringing others down. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 30, 2020

