Cardi B Had the Weirdest Reaction When Asked About Nicki Minaj: Watch

So, Cardi B was asked yet again about her thoughts on Nicki Minaj, and she had the craziest reaction.

The Money rapper recently stepped out for an event on Friday night and was approached by Variety‘s Marc Malkin, who decided, of all questions to ask, about her long-running feud with Minaj

“Is there ever a chance that you and Nicki would make up and perform together,” asked Malkin. And Cardi had a priceless expression as she looked to the side, presumably at her rep, and then back at Malkin, who awkwardly added “Okurrr,” in an attempt to make light of his question.

Watch the cringy video below:

.@Variety asks Cardi B if there’s a chance that she and Nicki Minaj could make up and perform together. pic.twitter.com/DLmVTycRjv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2019