Cardi B Gifts Offset Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for Birthday

Cardi B has found the perfect gift for a man who has everything and it’s a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The rapper and Billboard Woman of the year spent a whooping sum of $650000 to get her man the one in 63 of the model she gave him as a birthday gift.

Recall that a few days ago, Cardi B had taken to social media to ask what she could gift her rapper husband for his birthday given that he had everything.

Automobiles look like the gift all time gift of 2020 as Offset also gave the ‘WAP’ crooner a customised Rolls Royce for her 27th birthday.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

