Cardi B Gifts Offset $500,000 on His 28th Birthday: ‘You Got Everything’

Cardi B didn’t know what else to give her husband Offset on his birthday, so she settled for cash.

The rapper shared the extravagant gift-giving moment in a video on Instagram Saturday. “You got every car. You got every jewelry. You got everything. You got every shoe. You know what I’m saying. What else can I give somebody that got everything?” she asked before giving her husband a hint: “The fridge!”

In a refrigerator behind Offset sat stacks of money, which Cardi said amounted to $500,000.

“Happy birthday, and don’t expect no Christmas gift from me. Ain’t no Christmas gift. Only for the kids,” Cardi said before telling him she loves him.

See the video below.