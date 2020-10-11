Cardi B Fuels Reconciliation News After Kissing and Twerking on Offset at Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset are the coziest estranged couple that there is and this has sparked news of reconciliation in some quarters.

The ‘WAP’ crooner who celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday, October 11, 2020, had a number of guests present at the celebration included her husband and father of her child.

In videos that have since gone viral, Cardi B was seen twerking on Offset and giving a kiss on the mouth amid ongoing divorce proceedings after he gifted her a luxury Rolls Royce with her daughter, Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats as a birthday gift.

This comes days after Offset admitted to missing Cardi B and asked that a fan reach out to her in private on his behalf.

Maybe the couple still have another go at their marriage given this new video.

See videos below.

