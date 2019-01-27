Cardi B Flaunts Sexy Pyjamas on Instagram, Reminds Fans That She’s a “Freak”

Cardi B really knows how to turn up the heat.

Yesterday, the Bartier Cardi” rapper posted a selfie on Instagram Friday night in which she is all geared up in a red leather bra, high-waisted bikini-cut bottoms, and thigh-high boots. She also had on a long-sleeve coat made of the same material.

“On the gang,” she captioned it. “you know that Cardi a freak! All my pijamas is …….,” she wrote.

And that got many fans wondering because the outfit doesn’t look anything like the usual pyjamas. But this is Cardi and she is refreshingly different.

Check out the pajamas that got everyone talking.

