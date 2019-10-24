Cardi B Explains What Meant When She Said She Opened the Door for Women Rappers

Cardi B has taken to her Twitter to give a long explanation of what she meant when she claimed she opened the door for women rapper.

The drama started after she said during a chat with Tidal that: “I feel like, after me, I’ll say that it’s kinda easier for a lot of these female artists. Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label, well, you know the ones that had already been established. Nobody was signing them. And now, everybody’s just signing them if you could rap and you got a couple of followers because nobody want to miss the opportunity. Like, a lot of labels missed the opportunity with me because I went to a couple of motherfuckers and they said, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

Following the heated reactions to her comment, she clarified what she meant. “I didn’t say I pave the way for female rappers but I deff gave the hood and women hope. Nikkas wasn’t collabing with females rappers. Labels where signing female rappers and putting them in a shelf and not focusing on giving them proper attention,” she said.

Adding, “It seem like it was impossible for it to be more then one female rapper.These male rappers where not even takin Money from female rappers for a feature cause it seem far fetch for another woman to make it.I see so many male artists collabing wit females now even.”

She further added: Some that are not mainstream because I know they don’t want to miss out on the opportunity in case they make it cause trust and believe slot of Nikkas I asked for features from when they see me they tell me “I shoulda believe”Deum I should have did the feature.”

And: “…ya can deny it as much as ya want and say I’m crazy or stfuu but how many female rappers before me where getting chances or getting pushed ? They wasn’t believing and now they are! And for the slow ones again NO ain’t made females want to rap cause bitches been rapping bitches been have talent but the music industry wasn’t believing and shitting on female rappers .and that’s Big Bentley.”

What do you think?