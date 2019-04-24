Cardi B Drags The Shade Room For Posting About Her Husband’s Arrest

Cardi B wants The Shade Room(TSR) to stop talking about anyone close to her.

Drama started after newly surfaced that Offset will be arraigned in court on gun charges. TSR posted the news and Cardi went on a long rant in which she accused the blog owned by a Nigerian of launching a Cardi B hate campaign. She body-shamed the TSR’s founder Angie Nwandu, noted that she had warned them to stop posting about her,

“We don’t need to be posted on blogs with people that just got negative shit to say just so you could hate your life, your looks or your day cause their not happy with them self thank you,” she had said a since-deleted Instagram 2018 post.

And now she says the blog, since they can post stories about her, is hurting the people she loves. “She know that she not allowed to post me, so what does she do? She posts mad shit of people that she know that I’m associated with,” Cardi said in a now-deleted video, before listing off the accomplishments of Offset, City Girls, and the QC boss.

She continued, “I’m not saying that I only want people to post positive shit about us. At the end of the day, a blog is a blog, and I feel like they gotta post the good and the bad. But come on, now. That bias shit that people wanna do all the time because they on a fucking hate campaign—they on some ‘Fuck QC,’ ‘Fuck Cardi B’ campaign. That shit is getting wack.”

And she also claimed that this kind of reporting contributed to the beef between Kodak Black and T.I.

See the rant below:

Cardi b goes off on the shade room owner for posting petty things about Offset and City Girls❗️#tea #news pic.twitter.com/EE5fwMFCp5 — TeaLala (@TeaLalaReport) April 23, 2019

Cardi b blames blogs for fueling the beef with T.I. and Kodak Black pic.twitter.com/tLKhUqYtjU — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 23, 2019