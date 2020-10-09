Cardi B Drags Fans for Insulting Offset: ‘You’re Not Going to Disrespect [Him]’

Cardi B issued out a strongly-worded warning to fans who had a lot to say about her estranged husband, Offset, on social media.

“I don’t give a f— if you don’t like him,” Cardi, 27, per PEOPLE, in wrote in response to a fan who said it fans’ “right to drag” the Migos rapper. She continued, “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s— out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture. “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s—”

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per Complex. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

Cardi and Offset, 28, share daughter Kulture Kiari, 4.

