Cardi B Drags ‘Access Hollywood’: “I Hope Your F—ing Mom Catch AIDS”

Cardi B recently sat down with the folks at ‘Access Hollywood’ to promote her new Netflix hip-hop talent competition series Rhythm + Flow.

This took a downward turn when the outlet posted a clip of the chat Thursday with a headline of the video that said: “Cardi B Admits Baby Kulture Calls Someone Else ‘Mommy’ Because She Works So Much: It ‘Feels Wack’.”

Cardi didn’t like this and so hopped on Instagram Thursday to share her frustration with 51 million followers and accused the editorial board of the outlet of using her words for “clickbait.” Cardi also threatened them and also said this: “Access Hollywood, suck my whole dick. Suck a dick, I hope your fucking mom catch AIDS, bitch.”

Her other comments included, per THR:

“They asked me a question about me doing different ventures and how has things changed when it comes to motherhood. So I explained to them. I gave them like a 2-minute answer, right?… And I said things have changed because a lot of people expect me to do so many things. Like, a lot of people expect me to be in the studio. Then I film for Rhythm + Flow. I filmed for Hustlers. I’m working on fucking Fashion Nova and I’m doing other business shit that is about to come out. So, I’m sorry if I take time out my day that I could be five hours in the studio but I spent five hours with my kid. Because yes, I could have somebody babysit my fucking kid but it’s like it’s a wack feeling when your kid not even trying to fuck with you and call somebody else mommy. That’s why you gotta spend time with your kid. So these muthafuckas chopped what I said up up…. That’s not what the fuck I said! Don’t use my muthafucking kid for clickbait, bitch. Don’t fucking cut shit off trying to make me look like I’m a fuck ass mom cuz that’s something that I’m not. I don’t play that shit.”

Shortly after, Access Hollywood, the outlet deleted the video in question from both its website and parent company NBC’s site, and The Hollywood Reporter claims:

“…the reason the video was deleted is because producers acknowledged the headline was unfair to Cardi and did not properly communicate the quality nor the content of the interview. Evans and Cardi are known to have a great relationship as he has interviewed her on multiple occasions. A source notes he was not aware of the headline because it was written by a staffer on the digital team. As a result of the situation, Access producers reached out and privately apologized to Cardi and her team. It’s unclear if Cardi has apologized for her inflammatory comments.”

Access Hollywood, however, has yet to publish an apology.

Check out the rant below:

Respect. Cardi B goes off on blogs for using Kulture as clickbait! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/44zfg7rDBW — HOT 97 (@HOT97) October 4, 2019