Cardi B Donates to Motherless Babies Homes, Documents Activities in Lagos

Cardi B is doing a good job os marketing Nigeria to her fans abroad.

Yesterday, the rapper who is currently visiting Nigeria for the first time, shared videos of her trip to a motherless babies’ home in Lagos. Then, she she shared a clip of her driving along a street filled with beautiful lights, and later a video of driving once again through the lively streets of Lagos.

“Nights in Nigeria,” she captioned a photo of herself posing in front of beautiful lights in the city.

Check them out below:

Nights in Nigeria 🇳🇬 @Fashionnova

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on

