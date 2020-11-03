Cardi B Dismisses Divorce Proceedings After Making Up with Offset

Seems like Cardi B and Offset’s reconciliation is here to stay as she has filed papers to dismiss the divorce proceedings to end her marriage.

The ‘WAP’ crooner who had began the process of ending her 3-year-old marriage from the Migos rapper in September, officially filed documents to dismiss the divorce process, TMZ reports.

Cardi B who was filmed on camera kissing Offset and twerking on him at her 28th birthday party after he gifted her a customised Rolls Royce has legally backed up their reconciliation with this move.

In September, the mother of one had explained her reason for wanting to end the marriage to be due to constant arguing and that she no longer felt a connection with the Migos rapper.

According to TMZ, Cardi filed her dismissal “without prejudice,” meaning she still has the right to refile the divorce at a later date if things go wrong again.

All that’s left to make the couple’s reconcilation legally binding is a judge’s signature on the dismissal to formalise it.

